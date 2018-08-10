Omarosa in new book: I saw Trump's racism 'with my own eyes'

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman says in a new book that she didn't want to believe President Donald Trump was racist but saw it with her own eyes.

The claim is included in her memoir, "Unhinged," which is scheduled to be released Aug. 14. The Associated Press purchased an early copy. The White House says the book is "riddled with lies and false accusations."

In the book, Manigault Newman painted the president as scattered, self-absorbed, misogynistic and insecure.

She writes, "I rejected what other people said about him because they didn't know him like I did. I had to go through the pain of witnessing his racism with my own eyes, and hearing it with my own ears, many times, until I couldn't deny it any longer."