entertainment

Broadway performers plan protest outside the White House

20180803_ap_5a513b72ce324441993542e4f87931ae-b182e40d9fe7433ab3226aebc80e902f
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017 file photo, Rosie O'Donnell speaks at a rally calling for resistance to President Donald Trump in Lafayette Park in front of the White House in Washington. Oâ€™Donnell and cast members from some of Broadwayâ€™s biggest musicals plan to serenade President Donald Trump on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, but from outside the White House in protest. The group will sing â€œThe People's Songâ€� from â€œLes Miserables,â€� Burt Bacharachâ€™s â€œWhat the World Needs Now Is Love,â€� â€œA Brand New Dayâ€� from â€œThe Wizâ€� and â€œClimb Ev'ry Mountainâ€� from â€œThe Sound of Musicâ€� from Lafayette Park. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
by , The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Rosie O'Donnell and cast members from some of Broadway's biggest musicals plan to serenade President Donald Trump on Monday - but from outside the White House in protest.

The group will sing "The People's Song" from "Les Miserables," Burt Bacharach's "What the World Needs Now Is Love," ''A Brand New Day" from "The Wiz" and "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" from "The Sound of Music" from Lafayette Park.

The performers will be current and former Broadway cast members from "Wicked," ''Beautiful," ''Hamilton," ''Phantom of the Opera," ''The King and I," ''Les Miserables," ''Cinderella," ''Xanadu," ''The Producers," ''Head Over Heels" and more.

The trip is organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the host and producer of Sirius XM's "On Broadway." It will be livestreamed on the MoveOn Facebook page.

More Coverage

Published: