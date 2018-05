Julia Louis-Dreyfus to receive Mark Twain Prize

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses in the press room with her awards for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series for "Veep" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is being honored with the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for a lifetime in comedy. The veteran actress and comedian will be the 21st recipient of the Twain prize. The Kennedy Center announced her selection Wednesday and she will be celebrated at a gala event on October 31. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Julia Louis-Dreyfus is being honored with the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for a lifetime in comedy.

The veteran actress and comedian will be the 21st recipient of the Twain prize. The Kennedy Center announced her selection Wednesday and she will be celebrated at a gala event on October 31.

Louis-Dreyfus started as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and went on to create a pair of iconic and long-running television characters: Elaine Benes on "Seinfeld" and Vice-President Selina Meyer on "Veep."

She has earned 11 Emmy awards, including a record-setting six consecutive Emmys.

Previous recipients of the Twain prize include Lily Tomlin, Steve Martin, George Carlin, Tina Fey, Bill Murray and Carol Burnett. Bill Cosby received the award in 2009 but it was rescinded earlier this year.