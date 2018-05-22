entertainment

A pregnant Claire Danes mulls motherhood stress in new film

Claire Danes attends the premiere of IFC Film's "A Kid Like Jake" at the Landmark at 57 West on Monday, May 21, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
NEW YORK (AP) - A radiant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake." She was glowing for a good reason - she's pregnant.

The actress is in her second trimester. It will be the second child for Danes and husband, Hugh Dancy.

Appropriately, she and Jim Parsons are starring in 'A Kid Like Jake,' in which they play the parents of 4-year-old Jake, who likes dressing up as a princess.

The couple wonders if they should exploit Jake's gender nonconformity to gain an edge in school applications.

