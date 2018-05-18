Lovato has concert activities for mental health awareness

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato poses for a portrait to promote her new album, "Tell Me You Love Me", in New York. Lovato, who lives with a bipolar disorder and is a mental health advocate, has been hosting wellness sessions for a few hundred fans before her performances. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - On Demi Lovato's latest U.S. tour, she opened each show with "You Don't Do It For Me Anymore," an ode to shaking her addiction to substance abuse.

But while the song is inspiring, it's what happened before the show that seemed to matter most to her.

Lovato held what can be described as one-hour therapy sessions for a few hundred fans before taking the stage. Lovato says she thrives with bipolar disorder and is passionate about mental health awareness.

She says she was glad to be able to do it while on tour.