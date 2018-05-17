Romanian director Pintilie, who irked communists, dead at 84

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - Romanian theater director and filmmaker Lucian Pintilie, who emigrated after falling out with the communists and then made a career in France and the U.S., has died. He was 84.

The Elias Hospital in Bucharest said Pintilie, who inspired generations of Romanian actors, died late Thursday.

Pintilie directed plays at the prestigious Bulandra Theater in Bucharest in the '60s and early 70s. However, his work was censored by the communists and one film was personally banned by Communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu.

He moved to France and directed plays at the Theatre National de Chaillot and the Theatre de la Ville in Paris, where he staged Henrik Ibsen's "The Wild Duck" and Anton Chekhov's "Three Sisters."

Pintilie also directed operas in France, Britain and Italy and plays at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis and the Arena Stage in Washington.