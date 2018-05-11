Publisher Peter Mayer dies at age 82

NEW YORK (AP) - A leading mainstream and independent publisher of the past half century, Peter Mayer, has died.

Mayer's daughter, Liese Mayer, told The Associated Press that he died early Friday of complications related to amyloidosis. He was 82 and died at his home in Manhattan.

Mayer was a London native who broke into publishing in the early 1960s. He was chair and CEO of Penguin from 1978 to 1997. He also co-founded Overlook Press in 1971, focusing on works otherwise "overlooked" by major publishers such as Penguin. He released spy novels by Charles McCarry and Robert Littell and reissued the comic works of P.G. Wodehouse and "True Grit" author Charles Portis.

Mayer received numerous honors, including France's Chevalier medal and a lifetime achievement award from the London Book Fair.