'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist heads to Broadway in 'Beautiful'

NEW YORK (AP) - The cast of the Carole King musical on Broadway is getting a super addition.

"Supergirl" star Melissa Benoist will make her Broadway debut this summer when she steps into the title character of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," The Associated Press has learned.

Benoist, who was on "Glee" and the miniseries "Waco," starts June 7 for a run through August 4.

"Beautiful" focuses on King's early years, when she was writing songs with her former husband, Gerry Goffin, and competing with their friendly rivals, Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann.

The musical has performances of classics such as "You've Got a Friend," ''One Fine Day," ''So Far Away," ''Take Good Care of My Baby," ''Up on the Roof," ''You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," ''Will You Love Me Tomorrow" and "Natural Woman."