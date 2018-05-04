Hotels giving the royal treatment in honor of royal wedding

Cardboard cutouts of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle, that a television company were using to film a programme, lean against a wall in London, Thursday, May 3, 2018. The couple are due to get married in Windsor on Saturday May 19. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) - Looking for the royal treatment? Check into a hotel the weekend of May 19.

Upscale hotels on both sides of the Atlantic are hosting Champagne breakfasts, formal teas and watch parties for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In England, the Conrad London St. James has a "Propose Like A Prince" package with a horse carriage ride, Champagne and a room decorated with rose petals. London's Berkeley hotel offers a royal wedding-themed "Pret-a-Portea" master class where participants learn to bake biscuits to serve at home.

Chicago's Drake hotel hosts a royal-themed luncheon May 19 with the same menu served in 1996 when Harry's mother, Princess Diana, stayed there. Guests can even book the suite Diana stayed in. The Drake is also serving a royal tea menu, and a London milliner is coming to create hats.

