Johnny Cash's 1st gold record finally on public display

FILE - In this May 23, 1993 file photo, country legend Johnny Cash performs at a benefit concert at Central Park in New York. Cash's first gold record for the recording of â€œI Walk the Line" is now available for viewing at the Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville, Tenn. Bill Miller, the founder of the museum, purchased it from a private collector in Germany earlier this year. (AP Photo/Joe Tabacca, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A key piece of Johnny Cash history is on public display for the first time ever in Nashville, Tennessee. The country music icon earned his first gold record for the recording of "I Walk the Line," but for the past decade the plaque has been in the hands of private collectors.

More than 60 years after the song was released on Sun Records, visitors to the Johnny Cash Museum can now see the plaque on display with many of his other gold and platinum records.

The plaque was sold as a part of a Cash estate auction shortly after his death to an anonymous buyer. Bill Miller, the founder of the museum, purchased it from a private collector in Germany earlier this year.