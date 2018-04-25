Melania Trump takes her moment to sparkle in the spotlight

WASHINGTON (AP) - Tuesday night's state dinner at the White House was a big moment in fashion and in public life for first lady Melania Trump.

The wife of President Donald Trump has kept a relatively low profile since her husband took office. But the lavish dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron allowed Mrs. Trump to make a statement of sorts as she sought to sparkle in the spotlight.

In a nod to France, the first lady wore a black Chantilly lace Chanel haute couture gown, hand-painted with silver and embroidered with crystal and sequins.

Trump lavished praise on his wife in his toast, calling her "America's absolutely incredible first lady." He went on to hail the bonds between the United States and France.