Correction: MeToo-Asia Argento story

NEW YORK (AP) - In a story April 11 about actress and filmmaker Asia Argento, the Associated Press cited the wrong age at which Argento says she was assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. She was 21 in 1997 when the alleged incident occurred, not 17.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Weinstein accuser Argento: It's 'open season' on survivors

Italian actress Asia Argento, one of the first accusers of Harvey Weinstein, writes in an essay that it's 'open season' on survivors of sexual assault, despite the cultural reckoning that has taken place with the MeToo movement

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - One of the earliest Harvey Weinstein accusers says that despite the #MeToo reckoning, it's "open season" on survivors who dare speak out about sexual misconduct.

Italian actress and filmmaker Asia Argento writes in an essay that she has been called a whore, liar, traitor, opportunist and more since accusing Weinstein last year of sexually assaulting her in 1997.

She says some of the worst criticism toward women speaking out has occurred in her home country, Italy, "but the poison seeps out" to other places as well.

Argento writes the essay in advance of her appearance this week at the Women in the World summit in New York. It's posted on their website.

The actress accuses Weinstein of forcibly performing oral sex on her when she was 21. Weinstein has denied allegations of non-consensual sex.