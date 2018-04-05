entertainment

MTV reboots 'Jersey Shore' with most of the original cast

This combination photo shows Vinny Guadagnino from the television show "Jersey Shore", in 2010, left, and in 2018. The cast of the popular MTV series is back in "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," premiering Thursday, April 5 at 8p.m. on MTV. (AP Photo)
NEW YORK (AP) - It's time for a whole new cycle of gym, tanning and laundry - the crew from "Jersey Shore" is rebooting Thursday.

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" will feature original cast members Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. (But Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola won't be there.) The original series, which ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012, followed the adventures of the group of 20-somethings as they spent summers in the beach town of Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

It was all about big hair, booze, fights in clubs, fake tans, fist pumps and high drama. One of the best-known slogans from the show was GTL - of the ritual of gym, tanning and laundry.

