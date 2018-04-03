Stormy Daniels' lawyer wants details from Treasury on payout

WASHINGTON (AP) - An attorney for an adult-film actress alleging an affair with President Donald Trump is asking the Treasury Department to release information it may have about a payment she received from the president's personal lawyer.

Stormy Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, sent the letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday. He cites a Wall Street Journal report that said the bank used by Trump's lawyer raised concerns with the Treasury about the $130,000 payment.

Avenatti asked the department to make the information public. The payment came as part of a nondisclosure deal days before the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels is seeking to invalidate the agreement, which she says is related to a 2006 tryst with Trump. The White House says Trump denies an affair.

The Treasury Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.