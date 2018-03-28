entertainment

No deal yet for man charged with theft of McDormand Oscar

Terry Bryant appears during a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. Bryant, who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar statuette at an Academy Awards after-party, appeared in court but the quick resolution to the case that was expected did not emerge. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The man charged with stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar statuette at an Academy Awards after-party appeared in court Wednesday but the quick resolution to the case that was expected did not emerge.

Terry Bryant wore a gray pinstriped suit instead of the blue jail jumpsuit of his previous court appearance and smiled politely throughout the very brief hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Bryant had been found eligible for so-called early disposition - a relaxing of legal formalities intended to bring a quick resolution to some cases.

But he remains charged with felony grand theft and faces up to three years in prison.

Bryant's attorney Daniel Brookman says Bryant's not-guilty plea stands. He insists this is "not a prison case" and expects a deal by the next hearing on May 1.

