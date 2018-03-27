Biter-gate: Tiffany Haddish reports somebody nipped Beyonce

in this combination photo, Beyonce Knowles attends the Tidal X: 1015 benefit concert in New York on Oct. 15, 2016, left, and "Girls Trip" actress Tiffany Haddish attends the New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on Jan. 3, 2018, in New York. Haddish told GQ magazine in a profile released Monday, March 26, that someone allegedly bit Beyonce on the face at a party back in December. She didn't name the culprit but the story set off Beyonce's social media Beyhive of die-hard fans and a whole lot of internet sleuthing. The mystery even has a hashtag: #WhoBitBeyonce. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) - The speculation is wide, the rumors numerous and the denials firm. The crime? Somebody allegedly bit Beyonce on the face at a party in December.

How do we know this? Because Tiffany Haddish told us so, more specifically, GQ magazine in a profile released Monday. She didn't nail the culprit but set off Beyonce's fans on social media and a whole lot of internet sleuthing. The mystery has a hashtag: #WhoBitBeyonce.

The latest nugget came Tuesday when TMZ reported sources it did not identify by name as saying Haddish spilled the tea. They said it was partygoer Sanaa Lathan. She got the hive treatment - swarms of bee emojis - until she finally denied it on Twitter. Besides, the actress said, "if I did it would've been a love bite."