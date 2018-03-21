Entire NFL draft to air on network TV for 1st time

NEW YORK (AP) - Every round of the NFL draft will air on network television next month for the first time as Fox will simulcast the NFL Network's coverage of Days 1 and 2 and ESPN's coverage of Day 3 will be shown on ABC.

ESPN's "College GameDay" will air live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 26-27. It is previewing the first two days of the draft as part of the network's college football-themed coverage of the first round on ESPN2. Analyst Kirk Herbstreit will be part of ESPN's first-round coverage, replacing Jon Gruden.

The first round of the draft airs in prime time on April 26. Rounds 2 and 3 are held April 27. The draft concludes with Rounds 4 through 7 on April 28.

Fox analysts will be part of the NFL Network's draft coverage for the first time, including Troy Aikman in Round 1, working with NFL Network's Rich Eisen, Mike Mayock and Daniel Jeremiah, and Stanford football coach David Shaw. FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt will be part of the coverage of Rounds 1 through 3.

