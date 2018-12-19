Airbnb making new push for smoke, carbon monoxide alarms

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Airbnb wants more of its rental properties to have smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

Starting Wednesday, the San Francisco-based company will alert guests before they book a property if the host hasn't reported having a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm.

Airbnb stopped short of requiring the devices at its 5 million properties. They're only required at higher-end Airbnb Plus rentals and where local laws demand them.

Airbnb won't say how many of its properties have smoke or carbon monoxide alarms, but it has encouraged hosts to install them. The company has shipped them to hosts for free since 2014.

Almost all U.S. hotel rooms have had smoke detectors since 1990. But only 14 states require hotels to install carbon monoxide detectors, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.