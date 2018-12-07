business

OPEC ministers, Russia, meeting for oil production cut talks

Minister of Energy of the United Arab Emirates, UAE, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei talks with Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, from left, OPEC Secretary General of Nigeria prior to the start of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

VIENNA (AP) - OPEC countries are mulling a possible cut to oil production in an attempt to stabilize prices as they meet for a second straight day.

Heavyweight Saudi Arabia has been pushing a cut of about 1 million barrels a day, but the oil cartel was not able to make a decision on Thursday.

Analysts say they're likely waiting to hear from non-OPEC Russia to better coordinate the cut.

Heading in to Friday's meeting in Vienna, Nigerian Petroleum Minister Ibe Kachikwu told reporters he was "hopeful" the nations would be able to reach an agreement.

Ahead of the meeting Brent, the international standard, was down 59 cents at $59.47 a barrel while benchmark New York crude was 61 cents lower at $50.88.

Oil prices have fallen about 25 percent in recent months.

