Victoria's Secret show tumbles to lowest ratings

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2018 file photo, models Martha Hunt, from left, Lais Ribeiro, Josephine Skriver, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Romee Strijd walk the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York. Shown on ABC Sunday after several years on CBS, its audience of 3.27 million viewers was the smallest since becoming a holiday season TV event in 2001. The Nielsen company said the show has lost more than half its television audience in two years.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2018 file photo, models Martha Hunt, from left, Lais Ribeiro, Josephine Skriver, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Romee Strijd walk the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York. Shown on ABC Sunday after several years on CBS, its audience of 3.27 million viewers was the smallest since becoming a holiday season TV event in 2001. The Nielsen company said the show has lost more than half its television audience in two years.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) - As a television event, the Victoria's Secret fashion show appears headed for the remainder bin.

The show has been buffeted by bad publicity, bad reviews and now bad numbers. Shown on ABC on Sunday after several years on CBS, its audience of 3.27 million viewers was the smallest since becoming a holiday season TV event in 2001. The Nielsen company said the show has lost more than half its television audience in two years.

The runway-style show of models in underwear was hurt when the company's head of marketing said in an interview that it would not include transgender or plus-sized models because Victoria's Secret was selling a fantasy. The company later apologized.

In a review, the Washington Post said the show was "too boring to even argue about."