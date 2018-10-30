GE slashes dividend, takes $22 billion charge in 3Q

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, the General Electric logo is displayed at the top of their Global Operations Center, in the Banks development of downtown Cincinnati. General Electric Co. reports earnings Tuesday, Oct. 30. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, the General Electric logo is displayed at the top of their Global Operations Center, in the Banks development of downtown Cincinnati. General Electric Co. reports earnings Tuesday, Oct. 30. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

BOSTON (AP) - General Electric Co. is slashing its dividend from 12 cents, to a penny, and taking a $22 billion impairment charge for its power division, which is a crucial segment of its operations going forward.

The company swung to a third-quarter loss of $22.77 billion Tuesday, or $2.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share, 7 cents short of Wall Street expectations, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of $29.57 billion in the period, a little short of projections.

GE shares have fallen 36 percent this year.

_____

Part of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GE