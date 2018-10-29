US government broadcaster to punish workers for Soros report

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. government's international broadcasting agency says it will discipline employees responsible for a television report on philanthropist George Soros that violated its professional ethics and standards.

The U.S. Agency for Global Media says that those who produced the report would be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into "apparent misconduct" and may face disciplinary measures, including firing depending on the results of the probe.

The report on Soros aired in May on Spanish-language Radio Television Marti network, which broadcasts to Cuba.

It described him as a "Jewish multi-millionaire" influencing nations through nongovernment groups. It quoted the conservative organization Judicial Watch as saying he was undermining democracies.

Recently, Soros has been accused without evidence by right-wing commentators and politicians of funding migrants heading to the U.S. from Central America.