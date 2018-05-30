HP and Exxon Mobil climb; Chico's FAS and Michael Kors sink

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

HP Inc., up 86 cents to $22.16

The printer and PC maker raised its profit forecast after it topped analyst projections in its latest quarter.

U.S. Bancorp, up 98 cents to $49.84

Banks rallied as bond yields rose after sharp losses a day ago.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $3.08 to $81.50

Oil prices turned higher and energy companies broke out of a five-day losing streak.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., up $7.87 to $38.35

The retailer raised its profit forecast after strong online sales boosted its first-quarter results.

WellCare Health Plans Inc., up $5.84 to $226.99

The health insurer said it will pay $2.5 billion for Medicaid provider and pharmacy benefits manager Meridian.

Chico's FAS Inc., down $1.82 to $8.17

The clothing retailer's quarterly profit fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd., down $7.81 to $60.41

The luxury retailer gave a disappointing forecast for the year.

J.M. Smucker Co., down 9 cents to $108.59

High dividend stocks like household goods makers moved lower as investors grew less cautious and took more risks Wednesday.