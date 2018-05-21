AP names Susannah George as intelligence reporter

Susannah George is shown in this May 20, 2018 photo. The Associated Press has announced that award-winning journalist Susannah George will join its Washington bureau to cover U.S. intelligence agencies and national security. AP Washington bureau chief Julie Pace announced the appointment Monday. (Ivor Prickett via AP)

Susannah George is shown in this May 20, 2018 photo. The Associated Press has announced that award-winning journalist Susannah George will join its Washington bureau to cover U.S. intelligence agencies and national security. AP Washington bureau chief Julie Pace announced the appointment Monday. (Ivor Prickett via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Associated Press has announced that award-winning journalist Susannah George will join its Washington bureau to cover U.S. intelligence agencies and national security.

AP Washington bureau chief Julie Pace announced the appointment Monday. Pace says George is a dogged reporter with a track record of producing standout journalism on complex issues.

George joined the AP in 2015 and has led coverage from the Baghdad bureau. She was a member of the team of journalists who won the Overseas Press Club awards this year for coverage of the Islamic State and the fight for Mosul. Her Mosul coverage was also part of a larger body of work named as a Pulitzer Prize finalist this year.