Fox names veteran exec Suzanne Scott as new CEO

NEW YORK (AP) - Fox News has named Suzanne Scott as its new chief executive officer. She's been with Fox since the cable news network started in 1996, and has most recently been co-president of Fox News following the exit of founding CEO Roger Ailes.

Scott's former co-president, Jack Abernethy, will move back to his old role as CEO of the Fox-owned television stations and move to Los Angeles.

Fox also named Jay Wallace as president and executive editor of Fox News, giving him control of the network's news product and reporting to Scott.

The move to put executives in place comes a day after Lachlan Murdoch was named chairman and CEO of the newly restructured Fox, which includes the broadcast entertainment network and several cable channels.