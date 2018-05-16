'If I could do it over' _ businesses learn from experiences

NEW YORK (AP) - All business owners probably have things they would do differently if they had a second chance.

Ask some owners, and you'll get answers like, I'd be more careful in choosing a name. Or, I wouldn't try to do everything perfectly - I'd focus on the important things. Other common mistakes: Setting prices too low and cutting into profits; being more aggressive with startup money and making sure a product or service is being targeted to the right customers. Some say they were too cautious and should have hired help sooner.

Learning from experience is part of starting and running a business, and the list of things owners wish they could do over is likely endless.