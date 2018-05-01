Seagate, Pfizer and Cummins skid while AbbVie jumps

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Tapestry Inc., down $6.31 to $47.46

The company's Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands had a weak first quarter.

AbbVie Inc., up $5.52 to $102.07

The drugmaker said it will buy back $7.5 billion in stock.

Seagate Technology PLC, down $3.68 to $54.21

The electronic storage company gave up some of its recent gains in spite of a strong third-quarter report.

Pfizer Inc., down $1.21 to $35.40

The drugmaker's sales fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Cummins Inc., down $6.58 to $153.28

The engine maker reported a smaller first-quarter profit than analysts expected.

CommScope Holding Co., down $10.63 to $27.59

The wireless and broadband network technology company said some large North American customers expect lower prices.

Lockheed Martin Corp., down $12.38 to $308.46

Industrial companies took some of the biggest losses on the market Tuesday.

U.S. Steel Corp., down $1.64 to $32.19

The White House delayed imposing sanctions on imported aluminum and steel from Europe for one month.