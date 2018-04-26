Southwest: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

In this April 13, 2018, photo, a Southwest Airlines plane taxis at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Southwest Airlines Co. reports earns on Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

DALLAS (AP) - Southwest Airlines Co. on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $463 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 75 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $4.94 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.02 billion.

Southwest shares have fallen 18 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased slightly more than 1 percent. The stock has fallen roughly 6 percent in the last 12 months.

