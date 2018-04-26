PepsiCo: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

In this Monday, April 23, 2018, photo, Pepsi soft drink cases are stacked on display at a store in Londonderry, N.H. PepsiCo Inc. reports earns on Thursday, April 26. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

In this Monday, April 23, 2018, photo, Pepsi soft drink cases are stacked on display at a store in Londonderry, N.H. PepsiCo Inc. reports earns on Thursday, April 26. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) - PepsiCo Inc. on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.34 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had net income of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The food and beverage company posted revenue of $12.56 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.41 billion.

PepsiCo expects full-year earnings to be $5.70 per share.

PepsiCo shares have dropped 16 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen slightly more than 1 percent. The stock has dropped 11 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEP