Markets Right Now: Stocks opening higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher, extending a rally from the previous afternoon, after several companies reported strong first-quarter results.

Chipotle soared 15 percent after its report. It also announced plans to redesign its restaurants and expand delivery service.

Facebook jumped 8.4 percent as the social media company's data privacy scandal didn't appear to have a major effect on its business.

Ford gained 3.4 percent after it said it will shed most of its North American car lineup to save money.

The S&P 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,651.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 70 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,152. The Nasdaq rose 75 points, or 1.1 percent, to 7,081.