Edwards Lifesciences, General Dynamics slip; Comcast rises

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Comcast Corp., up 91 cents to $34.26

The cable company had a solid first quarter and offered to buy U.K. broadcaster Sky for $30 billion.

Texas Instruments Inc., up $4.58 to $103

The chipmaker's profit and revenue came out ahead of Wall Street projections.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp., down $5.15 to $129.52

The medical device maker reported weak sales, and analysts were concerned about sales of a key heart device.

General Dynamics Corp., down $7.49 to $214.53

Defense contractors continued to struggle as investors were worried about their cash flows.

Norfolk Southern Corp., up $10.99 to $145.96

The railroad operator helped industrial companies rally as its first-quarter results beat expectations.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., down $1.36 to $25.51

The tire maker said higher raw materials costs and weaker demand are affecting its business.

Teradyne Inc., down $6.80 to $34.70

The maker of chip testing equipment and other tech gear said demand fell sharply in the first quarter.

Shire PLC, down $5.56 to $158.37

The Irish drugmaker accepted an offer from Japanese competitor Takeda worth $64 billion in cash and stock.