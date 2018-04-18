Morgan Stanley posts record 1Q profit, helped by trading

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2011, file photo, the Morgan Stanley logo is displayed on its Times Square building, in New York. Morgan Stanley reports earnings Wednesday, April 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) - Investment bank Morgan Stanley is reporting a record profit in the first quarter, helped by a lower tax bill and a boost in revenue from last quarter's volatile markets.

The New York firm reported a profit Wednesday of $2.67 billion, or $1.45 per share, compared with a profit of $1.93 billion, or $1.00 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Analysts forecasted Morgan Stanley to earn $1.26 per share, according to FactSet.

Morgan Stanley's traders and investment bankers had a very strong quarter. The bank's institutional securities division had net revenues of $6.1 billion compared with $5.2 billion a year earlier. Most of that gain came from stock sales and trading.