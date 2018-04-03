adidas to become official outfitter of BIG3 league

NEW YORK (AP) - adidas is back in the pro basketball game.

The apparel company will be the official outfitter of the BIG3, the 3-on-3 league announced Tuesday.

adidas will provide the jerseys for the league's teams and also create new lines of licensed products for fans, including uniforms, T-shirts, and hoodies. adidas had been the official apparel company of the NBA before it was replaced by Nike this season.

As part of a three-year deal, adidas will also support the BIG3's local community initiatives.

Co-founded by entertainer Ice Cube, the league of former NBA players is preparing for its second season. The Ball Hogs won the lottery Tuesday and will have the No. 1 pick in the April 12 draft.