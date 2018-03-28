LaSalle Hotel Properties, RH rise; Tesla falls

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Equifax Inc., up $2.62 to $119.04

The credit reporting company named long-time financial industry executive Mark Begor as its new CEO.

Tesla Inc., down $21.40 to $257.78

The credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded the electric car company's rating late Tuesday.

Shire PLC, up $22.09 to $127.09

U.S.-listed shares of the Irish drugmaker rose after Japanese rival Takeda said it's considering a takeover offer.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up $1.63 to $67.59

The largest U.S. drugstore chain reported quarterly earnings and revenue that came in ahead of analysts' forecasts.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $7.25 to $85.96

The seller of premium yoga wear reported strong results for its fourth quarter and also released an upbeat outlook.

RH, up $16.93 to $92.24

The operator of Restoration Hardware reported earnings that easily beat analysts' forecasts.

RSP Permian Inc., up $6.08 to $45.00

The oil and natural gas company is being acquired by Concho Resources.

LaSalle Hotel Properties, up $3.29 to $28.13

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust offered to buy the rival hotel operator.