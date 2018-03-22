Caterpillar and Bank of America sink; Guess surges

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Caterpillar Inc., down $8.90 to $146.90
Industrial companies declined as the Trump administration moved to place trade restrictions on Chinese products and investment.
Bank of America Corp., down $1.32 to $30.55
Banks fell along with interest rates on Thursday.
AbbVie Inc., down $14.35 to $98.10
The drugmaker reported disappointing results from a study of its experimental cancer treatment Rova-T.
Guess Inc., up $4.39 to $19.91
The clothing company beat Wall Street expectations in the fourth quarter and it gave strong annual forecasts.
G-III Apparel Group Ltd., down $4.50 to $33.01
The clothing and accessories company gave disappointing forecasts for the first quarter.
Five Below Inc., up $2.82 to $69.96
The discount retailer topped analyst estimates in the fourth quarter and its first-quarter forecasts were better than expected.
PG&E Corp., up $1.17 to $44.13
Utilities and other stocks that pay big dividends did better than the rest of the market.
Accenture PLC, down $11.80 to $150.23
The consulting company had a strong second quarter, but said it no longer expects its profit margins to improve.