Caterpillar and Bank of America sink; Guess surges

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Caterpillar Inc., down $8.90 to $146.90

Industrial companies declined as the Trump administration moved to place trade restrictions on Chinese products and investment.

Bank of America Corp., down $1.32 to $30.55

Banks fell along with interest rates on Thursday.

AbbVie Inc., down $14.35 to $98.10

The drugmaker reported disappointing results from a study of its experimental cancer treatment Rova-T.

Guess Inc., up $4.39 to $19.91

The clothing company beat Wall Street expectations in the fourth quarter and it gave strong annual forecasts.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd., down $4.50 to $33.01

The clothing and accessories company gave disappointing forecasts for the first quarter.

Five Below Inc., up $2.82 to $69.96

The discount retailer topped analyst estimates in the fourth quarter and its first-quarter forecasts were better than expected.

PG&E Corp., up $1.17 to $44.13

Utilities and other stocks that pay big dividends did better than the rest of the market.

Accenture PLC, down $11.80 to $150.23

The consulting company had a strong second quarter, but said it no longer expects its profit margins to improve.