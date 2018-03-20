BlackBerry and SandRidge climb while Facebook dips

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Oracle Corp., down $4.90 to $47.05

Analysts were disappointed with the software maker's third quarter sales and its fourth-quarter forecasts.

SandRidge Energy Inc., up 17 cents to $14.26

The energy company rejected a buyout offer from Midstates Petroleum but said it will consider other offers.

Facebook Inc., down $4.41 to $168.15

According to reports, the Federal Trade Commission will investigate the company's handling of personal data.

BlackBerry Ltd., up 36 cents to $13.08

The technology company announced a partnership with Microsoft.

Children's Place Inc., down $11 to $127.95

The retailer's quarterly sales and its forecasts for the next few months were weaker than analysts expected.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc., down 97 cents to $71.82

The chemical company said it will consider selling its composites business and some other assets.

CSRA Inc., up 46 cents to $41.48

Defense contractor General Dynamics agreed to pay more money to buy the information technology company.

Sempra Energy, down $1.83 to $110.60

Utility companies and other big dividend payers lagged the rest of the market as bond yields increased.