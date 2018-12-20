Middle East expert says Trump's troop withdrawal from Syria is 'mayhem-inducing'

Middle East expert Nick Heras said on Thursday that President Trump's decision to pull U.S. troops from Syria isn't unsound, but the manner in which his administration is doing it is "mayhem-inducing."

"President Trump's logic that we do need to begin a process of withdrawal isn't unsound, in fact, it is sound," Heras, a Middle East security fellow at the Center for a new American Security, told Hill.TV's Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton on "Rising."

"We should hope to have a smaller and smaller residual force on the ground. The question is, a sudden decision, a mayhem-inducing policy decision isn't the right way to do that," he continued.

The U.S. military, which supports local forces, has been working to oust ISIS from its remaining pockets in the Middle Euphrates River Valley in Syria.

"President Trump is declaring victory way too early," Heras said. "There are still active combat operations against ISIS in eastern Syria. U.S. forces are deployed with our local partners, the Syri