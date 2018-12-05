Poll: Americans want lame-duck Congress to focus on border security, health care

A new poll released Wednesday by Hill.TV finds that a plurality of Americans want the GOP Congress to focus its waning days on border security and health care reform.

Twenty-six percent of voters said they want legislators to prioritize border security in response to a question from the American Barometer poll on what they want from the lame-duck Congress. Eighteen percent said they want the government to focus on improving health care.

Congress is expected to pass a measure this week to extend funding for the Department of Homeland Security and other parts of the government through Dec. 21.

A longer-term funding deal is being held up by a battle over funding for President Trump's wall on the Mexican border.

Trump wants a final bill to include at least $5 billion in funding, while Democrats have not offered more than $1.6 billion.

"I don't think anybody's going to want to give," Brett Loyd, a Republican pollster who heads up The Polling Company, said Wednesday