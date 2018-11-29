House Dems must welcome new members with 'open arms,' says strategist

Democratic strategist Juanita Tolliver said in an interview that aired Thursday on "What America's Thinking" that longtime Democratic lawmakers need to welcome younger, progressive lawmakers with open arms in order for the party to grow.

"I think it's time for the leadership to build that bench with this new class, welcome them with open arms, and be flexible to adopt some of the vision so that they can be the future leaders," Tolliver, campaign director at the Center for American Progress, told Hill.TV's Jamal Simmons.

"[House Minority Leader] Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will likely secure the speakership, and now is the time for her to build that bench, and welcome the young people," she continued.

Tolliver's comments come after House Democrats voted to nominate Pelosi as the next Speaker by a large margin on Wednesday.

If Pelosi gets the Speakership, she will be working with one of the most diverse House Democratic caucuses in U.S. history.

High-profile newcomers, including Rep