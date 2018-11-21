Trump doesn't seem to understand troops' 'depth of sacrifice,' says progressive strategist

Progressive strategist Jesse Lee on Wednesday criticized President Trump for not visiting U.S. troops in war zones, arguing that the president does not appear to understand the sacrifices troops make.

"It's less the specifics and it's more the recognition by the president of the United States that there are millions of people who are sacrificing in ways that the president can't even imagine," Lee, the vice president of communications at the left-leaning Center for American Progress, told Hill.TV's Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton on "Rising."

"He doesn't seem to really understand the depth of the sacrifice," he added.

Trump has faced scrutiny for not visiting troops after The Washington Post reported that one reason he has not visited combat troops is that he is afraid for his own safety.

The president told reporters Tuesday that he plans to visit a war zone, though he did not say which one or when he would make such a visit.

"I'm going to a war zone," Trump said before leaving Wa