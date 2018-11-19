Democratic politicians in 'difficult position' in handling Antifa, says journalist

Journalist Andy Ngo on Monday said that liberal politicians in Portland, Ore., are in a difficult position in dealing with the antifascist group Antifa after following clashes involving the group at a conservative rally on Saturday in the city.

"They're [politicians] seeing the bill that the city has to pay when these people come out and wreak havoc on downtown Portland," Ngo, an editor at Quillette, told Hill.TV's Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton on "Rising."

"I've seen them [politicians] kind of distance themselves a bit more, but they don't want to come out too strongly against the far left because there's a large constituency on the left who, although they were not participating in the tactics of Antifa, or similar movements, [they] share similar goals and sympathies," he continued.

"So it's a difficult position for our Democratic politicians to be in. I would like them to have more clarity in their leadership, and to come out against violence, against this type of anarchy, and n