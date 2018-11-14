Trump's approval rating at 47 percent after midterms

Roughly a week after the midterm elections, President Trump saw his approval rating increase to 47 percent according to a new American Barometer poll.

The survey, conducted by Hill.TV and the HarrisX polling company found that 23 percent of voters said they "strongly approved" of Trump, while 24 percent said they "somewhat" approved of him.

Fifty-three percent of voters said they disapproved of the president, with 37 percent saying they "strongly disapproved" and 17 percent saying they "somewhat disapproved."

The latest American Barometer marks a two-point increase in Trump's approval rating since before the midterms.

Forty-five percent of voters said they approved of the president before the contests, while 55 percent said they disapproved, according to the previous American Barometer.

The Real Clear Politics polling average had Trump's approval rating at 43 percent on Wednesday, while his disapproval stood at 53 percent.

The poll's release comes after last week's midterm e