Lanny Davis says House Dems will launch investigations into Trump administration

Former Clinton administration official Lanny Davis said Tuesday that there will be congressional investigations into various issues involving the Trump administration when Democrats take control of the House next year.

"There are serious subjects the American people want Congress to investigate," Davis, who represents President Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen, told Hill.TV co-hosts Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton on "Rising."

"For example, they want oversight of corrupt Cabinet secretaries that misuse taxpayer funds and have secret side deals that make themselves money, and that happened among numerous Cabinet secretaries," he said. "There's no dispute about these examples that had no congressional oversight, so now there will will be serious oversight."

Davis's comments come after Democrats regained control of the House in Tuesday's midterm elections.

Several ranking Democrats, who are poised to wield committee gavels next year, have vowed to take investigative action on various i