Latino turnout will be a 'marker for 2020,' says Dem strategist

Democratic strategist Estuardo Rodriguez says the Latino turnout in Tuesday's midterm elections could give significant insight into the 2020 presidential contest.

"When you look at the year of the influx of Latinos, not just from other parts of the country going south, but also the displaced Puerto Ricans that have registered to vote in the south, you have record turnout," Rodriguez, principal at the Raben Group, told Hill.TV's Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton on "Rising." "The early vote turnout is already surpassing what the total vote turnout was in 2016.

"This is going to be a marker for 2020," he added. "No matter how it cuts, you have historic turnout on both sides of the aisle, but what the impact is also of the Latino vote for those states, in particular Florida, is going to be incredibly telling for the presidential [race]."

Latino voters are expected to play a bigger role in the midterm contests, with issues such as immigration taking center stage.

