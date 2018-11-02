Pence says Republicans will keep control of the House

Vice President Pence maintained in an interview with Hill.TV on Friday that Republicans will keep control of the House in next week's midterm elections.

"I think we're going to expand our majority in the United States Senate, and I think we're going to hold our Republican majority in the House of Representatives," Pence told Hill.TV's Buck Sexton.

"But that being said, there is certainly common ground in areas that we can work that the president has laid out," Pence added when asked about working with Democrats if they win the House, citing issues like trade and infrastructure.

"I think there's a broad range of areas that we'll be able to work with that Democrat minority in the House and the Senate, and we'll continue to reach out to do that."

Pence's comments came shortly after President Trump acknowledged earlier Friday that Republicans could end up losing control of the lower chamber in Tuesday's midterms.

"It could happen. Could happen. We're doing very well, and we're doing