GOP Jewish leader says community is 'comforted' by Trump

President Trump has been a source of comfort for the Jewish community in the wake of Saturday's shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 people dead, according to Neil Boylan Strauss, national spokesman for the Republican Jewish Coalition.

"I think the president is great on our issues," Strauss told Hill.TV co-hosts Buck Sexton and Krystal Ball on "Rising."

"You saw the president come out very strongly against this," Strauss said on Monday. "Let's not forget the shooter did not like the president because he thought he was too close to the Jewish community, he had too many Jewish advisers around him."

Saturday's shooting in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh marked the deadliest attack against Jewish people in U.S. history.

"We're also comforted by the fact that he has plenty of Jewish voices around him, and we're comfortable with how he has acted on Jewish issues, whether it's support for Israel, whether it's something like condemning the attacks,