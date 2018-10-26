GOP pollster says RNC took a page out of Obama playbook on voter engagement

Republican pollster Conor Maguire said on Friday that Republican National Committee (RNC) had followed the lead of President Obama's campaigns when it came to engaging with voters locally.

"One of the best things that RNC [had] done when we were there was build up the always running game program, and a lot of it was taken from the Obama campaign and their playbook of always being on the ground," Maguire, a senior client strategist at WPA Intelligence, told Hill.TV's Jamal Simmons on "What America's Thinking."

"Having this team of community leaders, people that are responsible for an area of the state that is always engaging with voters there," he continued.

"So for us, and for Republicans, and for how the program is set up now, it is always running, and it always helps us to be engaged," Maguire added. "If there is something to push back against, say a Democratic governor and their legislation, then that's what the teams will be talking about, and it really will help us build up in