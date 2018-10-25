Pollster says terms 'alt-right,' 'white nationalism' have become mainstream

Pollster Dalia Mogahed said in an interview that aired Thursday on "What America's Thinking" that terms like 'alt-right' have become more mainstream.

"Now there's this 'alt-right' or 'white nationalist' sort of these euphemisms that are being used, but they've become more and more mainstream," Mogahed, director of research at the Institute of Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU), told Hill.TV's Jamal Simmons on Wednesday.

Mogahed said alt-right and white nationalist groups are emboldened as a result of rhetoric in the national discourse.

A study published by the Institute for Family Studies in August found that 11 million Americans identify with beliefs shred by the alt-right movement.

"I think what's driving it is the rhetoric, as well as the policies, and what it's done is it's emboldened and given psychological and political space to some elements in our country that until recently were at the margins," she said.

