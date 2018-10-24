Journalist says Khashoggi told her Saudis 'wanted him out of the picture'

Robin Wright, a writer for The New Yorker, said on Wednesday that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi told her that he believed Riyadh wanted him "out of the picture" due to his criticism of the country's monarchy.

"We had many conversations over the past year, and in August he told me that he thought the Saudis wanted him out of the picture. I quoted him as saying that," Wright told Hill.TV's Buck Sexton and Krystal Ball on "Rising."

"What's striking is that even though he realized the monarchy was very unhappy with him, I don't think he realized the extent to which it was prepared to literally get him out of the picture," she continued.

Wright discusses Khashoggi's comments in her latest piece for The New Yorker.

Saudi Arabian officials say Khashoggi was killed in a physical altercation at the country's consulate in Istanbul after initially denying being involved in his disappearance.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Tuesday the department was taking steps to punish Sau