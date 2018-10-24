Battleground for the House is in suburban districts, says election analyst

Cook Political Report national editor Amy Walter said in an interview that aired Wednesday that suburban districts where President Trump is most unpopular are key House battleground areas.

"Where the battleground is for the House, especially, is in the places where the president is the most unpopular," Walter told Hill.TV's Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton on "Rising."

"So this is no longer about winning Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan electoral votes. This is, can he win in suburban Chicago? Can a Republican win in suburban Chicago, suburban Orange County, suburban Dallas, suburban Minneapolis," she said.

"That's why the House looks so different from where the Senate and the red states are."

On Tuesday, two weeks before the midterms, election handicappers at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report shifted eight House races toward Democrats and two toward Republicans.

The election forecaster has rated 72 Republican seats and only five Democratic seats in the House as at risk ahead of